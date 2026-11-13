When most people think about domestic violence services, they focus on a hotline, emergency shelter, or police responding to a call. These services are critically important. Sometimes, they are literally lifesaving.

But imagine what happens next.

You’ve left an abusive relationship, perhaps spent a few nights in emergency shelter, and are finally out of immediate danger. You wake up the next morning and realize you still have to figure out where you will live, how you will pay your bills, how to get your children to school, and how to navigate the legal system. You may need a job, transportation, counseling, or help repairing your credit. You may even discover that your former partner has left you with debt or continues to monitor your phone and online activity.

The immediate crisis may be over, but the challenges are far from over.

This is something we have come to understand through our years of listening to survivors at Mid-Shore Council on Family Violence (MSCFV). Domestic violence doesn’t just affect someone’s physical safety. It disrupts nearly every aspect of life, including finances, housing, employment, relationships, emotional well-being, and even a person’s ability to make everyday decisions.

That’s why we believe our work must go beyond crisis intervention.

At MSCFV, we developed what we call the Chesapeake Crisis to Self-Sufficiency Model. The idea is straightforward: Getting someone to safety is the first step, not the final destination. Our goal is to walk alongside survivors as they move through three stages: Crisis, Transition, and Self-Sufficiency.

A cornerstone of this approach is our case managers. Rather than simply handing someone a list of phone numbers and referrals, we connect each survivor with a case manager who helps identify immediate needs, develop safety plans, coordinate services, and establish both short- and long-term goals. That person becomes a consistent point of contact, helping survivors navigate the many challenges that arise along the way.

The support may include legal assistance with protective orders, divorce, custody, debt, or other financial matters. It may involve counseling to address the emotional effects of abuse, housing assistance to establish a safe and stable home, or help accessing employment, transportation, and other basic resources. The services are tailored to each person’s circumstances because no two survivors have exactly the same needs or follow the same path.

And the approach is making a difference.

During fiscal year 2026, MSCFV provided services to 322 survivors and 495 children. Our case managers and advocates made more than 9,000 follow-up contacts, helping survivors stay connected to the support they needed. On average, clients remained engaged with our agency for five months.

We also measure whether survivors are making progress in rebuilding their lives. Our outcome data show encouraging changes. The percentage of survivors engaged in long-term safety planning increased from 11% at intake to 42% at monthly check-in. Among those receiving therapy, 82% reported that counseling was helping them feel less distressed. And our legal services helped secure more than $600,000 in lump-sum payments, $34,500 in ongoing monthly support, and nearly $17,000 in cost savings for survivors.

But perhaps the most meaningful measure of success comes from the survivors themselves.

One client described her experience this way: “It’s literally shifted my entire life from feeling helpless to empowered again. Losing myself to coming back to myself.”

That is what moving beyond crisis is really about.

Self-sufficiency doesn’t mean someone never needs help again. It means having the safety, resources, confidence, and support to make decisions about your own life and move forward without someone else controlling your choices. It means having a safe place to call home, the ability to meet your financial obligations, access to legal protections, and the opportunity to heal.

At MSCFV, we believe survivors deserve more than a safe exit. They deserve the opportunity to build a safe, stable, and independent future.

That work takes a community. Whether through volunteering, supporting our programs, sharing information, or simply learning more about the challenges survivors face, each of us has a role to play.

To learn more about the Mid-Shore Council on Family Violence, our mission, and how you can be part of this work, visit www.mscfv.org.

Let’s keep talking about it. Awareness is often the first step toward safety, healing, and change.

Jeanne Yeager is the executive director of Mid-Shore Council on Family Violence.