Pet of the Week

Maura is a 10-year-old female who came to CCAD when her owner passed away. She previously lived with quite a few other cats and got along with them well. Maura is still a little unsure of life in this new environment and will usually hide under the sofa when there is a lot of noise. She will come out for attention when it is quiet and she enjoys being petted. Maura loves to eat, play, and nap! Maura is up to date on all of her vaccines, spayed, tested (FIV/FeLV — negative) and microchipped. All she needs now is a home of her own! To meet Maura, please call Chesapeake Cats and Dogs at 410-643-9955 to make an appointment. Apply online to adopt Maura.