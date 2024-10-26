NYC dancers bring color, talent, fun to Stevensville

STEVENSVILLE — Grace, beauty and talent enchanted 150 guests at the Cascia Vineyard in Stevensville on Oct. 6. As evening began along the Chesapeake Bay, guests filled lawn chairs and blankets as they sipped wine, relaxed in the sunshine, and were mesmerized by the acclaimed Ballet Hispanico Pa’lante Dancers. The stage displayed dancers in a plethora of colorful, intricate costumes. The many costume changes and variety of dances held the attention of audiences of all ages. With admiration and excitement, the audience was then invited on stage to try salsa dancing to culminate the performance.

Just hours before this evening performance, young dancers (ages 14 and above) also enjoyed a complimentary Ballet Masterclass at Kent Island High School taught by ballerina, Nicole Duffy, from the Hispanico Pa’lante Dancers. These young dancers were invited to audition for the Ballet Hispanico Summer Intensive at the class as well.

Peter Pucci, executive director of the Carole Cascio Fund for Mind Movement Dance Connections, yet again brought another quality performance and an amazing opportunity to Maryland’s Eastern Shore. These beautiful and inspiring performances would not be possible without the Carole Cascio Fund. Each performance is a gift that brings a piece of New York City’s talent directly to the community.

Inspired by late dancer and instructor Carole Cascio’s memory and love for dance, it is the mission of her fund to “introduce students of all ages and levels to connecting mind, movement and dance, and to support developing artistry in young people through choreography and dance.”

In addition to the beauty these events bring, local teamwork and collaboration were also beautifully displayed. Pucci offered his thanks to the many amazing helpers for making these events possible.

Dancers and dancing enthusiasts, mark your calendars for the next upcoming dance event on Nov. 2, “A World Day of Dance” at Chesapeake College’s Todd Performing Arts Center. This free day of dance will include dance classes with traditional Chinese Dance teacher, Rose Xinran Qi, South Indian Dance form with Deepti Mukund, and Traditional and Contemporary West African dance with Sylvia Soumah. This event is offered to dancers age 12 and above. There will also be culminating performances by the dance teachers followed by a Q&A time as well.

If you have questions about these events, would like to donate to the Carol Cascio fund, or want more information, please contact Peter Pucci at ppucci@carolecasciofund.org or visit the website at https://www.carolecasciofund.org/