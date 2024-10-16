Open in App
    Bay Times & Record Observer

    Jazz pianist Dick Durham returns to Mainstay for annual concert

    By H Combs,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48yH2G_0w8nCumN00

    ROCK HALL — On Saturday, Oct. 19, The Mainstay is excited to welcome back the extraordinary jazz pianist Dick Durham. Durham, one of The Mainstay’s most requested performers, is an annual visitor to the 27-year old non-profit music venue. Dick will be joined onstage by Max Murray on upright bass, Greg Burrows on drums, and E. Shawn Qaissaunee on guitar.

    Durham recalls his early choices to pursue his passion for the piano that led to impressive acclamations from audiences, fellow musicians, and music critics. Dick was encouraged to follow his passion for the piano during his college years, and boldly veered from the paths his cardiologist father and playwright mother had pursued.

    He was drafted in 1967 and sent to Fort Dix to do clerical work (jazz pianist equals 120 wpm typist), Durham went AWOL one night to sit in with a band at a club where an officer heard him play. On the very day he was to begin serving guard duty for the infraction, he was transferred to the Army band, where he played out his time in the service.

    After his discharge, Durham put a trio together and started playing clubs again, most memorably as an opening act for the Count Basie Orchestra. Dick credits jazz pianists Errol Garner, Oscar Peterson, and Teddy Wilson as his major influences. He has had the privilege of sharing a bill with Stanley Turrentine, Grover Washington Jr., Billy Cobham, Stef Scaggiari and many others.

    His compositions have earned him two separate Maryland Governor’s Citations for excellence in the performing arts, and his jazz variations on the scores of musicals like “West Side Story” have earned standing ovations.

    Durham wrote two musicals, both performed at Church Hill Theatre (and one in NYC). He still composes, writes for magazines, and lives sanely and serenely on his farm near Church Hill with his lovely wife Betsy.

    Showtime for the live concert event is 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling 410-639-9133. Tickets reserved by phone are $25 when paid at the door. The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall. Its regular calendar of local, regional, and nationally touring artists features a live performance every week, February through December, in a variety of music genres.

    The programs and presentations of The Mainstay are supported in part with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council and The Kent Cultural Alliance.

