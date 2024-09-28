Queen Anne’s County Department of Community Services Area Agency on Aging is excited to announce the 2024 Caregivers Conference, taking place on Friday, Nov. 15, at the Grasonville Senior Center, located at 4802 Main Street, Grasonville. This event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is open to all caregivers.

This year’s theme, “Laughter is the Best Medicine,” aims to provide caregivers with resources, support, and moments of joy. The conference will feature various activities and educational sessions, including: guest speaker Lon Kieffer, aka DOC, the “Defender of Caregivers”; craft making led by Ann Martin, manager of the Grasonville Senior Center; “Protect Yourself Against Scams” workshop with the Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff; Palliative Care FAQ presented by Compass Hospice; Clownin’ Around KI sponsored by Haven Ministries and vendors, giveaways, and door prizes.

This conference is an opportunity for caregivers to relax, connect with others, and access valuable information and resources.

Please reserve your seat by calling 410-758-0848 ext. 2703 or emailing Julia Stokes at jstokes@qac.org. Space is limited and tables are reserved on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, contact the Queen Anne’s County Department of Community Services Area Agency on Aging at 410-758-0848.