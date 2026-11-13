Bay Shore’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like fashion, food shopping, or talking on the phone. Here are a few strong picks hiring locally.

Employer: Cotton On Group

Cotton On Group Location: Bay Shore, NY (South Shore Mall)

Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay: $24.00–$29.00 per hour (NY)

Lead a fast-fashion store, coach a team, and drive sales and visual merchandising. Comes with 50% staff discount, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, wellness support, and growth opportunities if you want to move up in retail.

Employer: ALDI

Location: Bay Shore, NY

Type: Full-time (30+ hours/week)

Starting Pay: $21.00 per hour with scheduled raises up to $23.00 by Year 5

Hands-on store role: stocking, cashiering, curbside orders, and keeping the store clean and organized. Good fit if you like staying active, want steady hours, and appreciate clear pay increases over time.

Employer: Atlantic Chevrolet (Atlantic Auto Group)

Location: Bay Shore, NY

Type: Full-time (includes nights & weekends)

Pay: Hourly plus commission (exact rate not listed)

Phone- and email-heavy role setting sales appointments and following up with leads for a busy dealership. Comes with paid training, medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and discounted vehicle purchases—great if you’re a people person who likes a mix of customer service and sales.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers have more than one opening or similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.