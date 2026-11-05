🛒 Bay Shore Retail Jobs with Multiple Roles & Solid Pay

Bay Shore’s retail scene is busy right now, with national chains hiring for front-line and management roles. If you like helping customers and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby Location: Bay Shore, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-time store roles helping customers, stocking, and keeping the store looking good. Nights and weekends are needed, but you get medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, sick/personal pay, holiday pay, employee discount, life and LTD insurance, and flexible spending.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Bay Shore, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.25–$29.20 per hour + commission (good faith estimate)

Lead a busy auto parts store, coach a team, handle P&L, scheduling, and customer service for DIY and professional customers. This is a hands-on role with lifting and some outdoor work, plus access to a comprehensive health and wellness benefits program.

Employer: Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby Location: Bay Shore, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into store leadership, helping with customer service, merchandising, and basic computer tasks. You’ll get the same strong benefits package as other full-timers: medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, sick/personal pay, holiday pay, employee discount, life and LTD insurance, and flexible spending.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has more openings nearby. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Bay Shore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.