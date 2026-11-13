Bay St. Louis hospitality is busy, and the casino scene is a big part of it. If you like fast-paced shifts, people time, and steady work, these food and beverage roles are worth a look.

Employer: Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast (PENN Entertainment)

Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast (PENN Entertainment) Location: Bay St Louis, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (part of a larger Total Rewards package)

Back-of-house role keeping bakery and kitchen areas clean, safe, and stocked. You’ll handle dishwashing, trash, floor and equipment cleaning, and help keep things moving so cooks can focus on food.

Employer: Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast (PENN Entertainment)

Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast (PENN Entertainment) Location: Bay St Louis, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (pay based on experience)

Lead a food & beverage outlet on your shift—supervise staff, support scheduling, help with budgets, and keep service smooth and friendly. Good fit if you have F&B experience, like coaching a team, and can work nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast (PENN Entertainment)

Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast (PENN Entertainment) Location: Bay St Louis, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the bartenders so drinks never slow down—stock supplies, change kegs, prep fruit, keep the bar clean, and help watch alcohol service. Great if you like a busy bar vibe and don’t mind being on your feet.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—sometimes the full posting helps you see how your experience could fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.