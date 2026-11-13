Bay Minette’s logistics scene is heating up, with new manufacturing and recycling plants bringing in fresh supply chain roles. If you like keeping materials, inventory, and production running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Novelis

Novelis Location: Bay Minette, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage the plant storeroom: receive, store, and issue parts and supplies while keeping tight control of inventory. This role is hands-on, works closely with other departments, and comes with strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, and wellness programs.

Employer: Novelis

Novelis Location: Bay Minette, AL

Type: Listed as Internship (role is a lead-level supply chain position)

Listed as (role is a lead-level supply chain position) Salary: Not listed

Oversee raw material flow from inbound through casting, making sure the right scrap and metal inputs are ready for production. You’ll work with recycling, procurement, logistics, and operations to improve inventory accuracy, support S&OP plans, and help avoid costly material shortages.

Employer: Atlas Copco Group / Quincy Compressor LLC

Location: Bay Minette, AL (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Posting End Date: 11/26/26

Plan and buy materials to support compressor production, manage MRP/build schedules, and keep inventory and supplier deliveries on track. This role is great if you have 3–5 years as a production buyer and want to own supplier performance, cost reduction projects, and day-to-day material flow.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.