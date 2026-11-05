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Bay County
Free Native Plant Event at Bay County Library
4 days ago
Bay County Public Library will host a free native plant event on Saturday, November 7, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with the Sweetbay Chapter Florida Native Plant Society giving away free native plants and native wildflower seeds, plus a kids’ craft activity. There will be an exclusive showing of the documentary film The Extraordinary Caterpillar from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the Bay County Public Library Meeting Room. Watch the trailer here: The Extraordinary Caterpillar trailer.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Bay County Public Library
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