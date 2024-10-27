Open in App
    • Bay City News

    Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area

    By Oct 27, 2024

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cfDo8_0wO5aeqH00

    Daytime highs will be mostly in the low to mid 60s on the coast, mid 60s to low 70s around the bay, and in the low to mid 70s inland. Overnight lows will be mostly in the mid 40s to low 50s.

    According to the NWS, Sunday will be colder as Fall settles in, with periods of rain and wind throughout the week.

    Copyright © 2024 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. is prohibited. Bay City News is a 24/7 news service covering the greater Bay Area.

