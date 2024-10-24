Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Bay City News

    SF: 70-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck By Vehicle Earlier This Week Identified

    By Dan McMenamin,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=360sym_0wKksKid00

    Bay City News

    A man fatally struck by a vehicle earlier this week in San Francisco's Cole Valley/Parnassus Heights neighborhood has been identified by the city's Medical Examiner's Office as 70-year-old Jose Chow.

    The collision occurred shortly before 8:45 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Stanyan Street and Parnassus Avenue, police said. The pedestrian advocacy group Walk San Francisco said Chow was struck by a large construction vehicle.

    The group held a vigil for Chow, who was a San Francisco resident, on Tuesday evening to call for more street safety measures to be implemented in the city.

    Chow is the 20th pedestrian to die in a collision in San Francisco this year, already surpassing the 18 pedestrian deaths in all of 2023, according to Walk SF.

    San Francisco police said the vehicle's driver stayed at the scene and investigators do not suspect impairment to be a factor in the collision.

    Copyright © 2024 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. is prohibited. Bay City News is a 24/7 news service covering the greater Bay Area.

    Related Search

    Vehicle collision consequencesSan Francisco trafficPedestrian safety measuresElderly road safetyWalk San FranciscoBay City news , Inc.

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    diana linares
    1d ago
    my condolences 🙏 may he rip
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Milk recalled in 27 states, including Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group25 days ago
    Carnival Responds to Complaint About Dining Room Dress Code: "Are These Allowed?"
    J. Souza21 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    The Unexpected Reason Cats Sleep Close to Their Humans
    Vision Pet Care9 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    In Memory of David Nelson: The Unsung Hero of 'Ozzie & Harriet' - On Screen and Off
    Herbie J Pilato22 hours ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Campaign aims to keep infants safe while they sleep
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post15 hours ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt25 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz28 days ago
    Janet Mello Convicted of Theft of $108 Million from the Army, Fights to Keep Pension While in Prison
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily10 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 hours ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel26 days ago
    Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy