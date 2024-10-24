SF: 70-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck By Vehicle Earlier This Week Identified

Bay City News

A man fatally struck by a vehicle earlier this week in San Francisco's Cole Valley/Parnassus Heights neighborhood has been identified by the city's Medical Examiner's Office as 70-year-old Jose Chow.

The collision occurred shortly before 8:45 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Stanyan Street and Parnassus Avenue, police said. The pedestrian advocacy group Walk San Francisco said Chow was struck by a large construction vehicle.

The group held a vigil for Chow, who was a San Francisco resident, on Tuesday evening to call for more street safety measures to be implemented in the city.

Chow is the 20th pedestrian to die in a collision in San Francisco this year, already surpassing the 18 pedestrian deaths in all of 2023, according to Walk SF.

San Francisco police said the vehicle's driver stayed at the scene and investigators do not suspect impairment to be a factor in the collision.

