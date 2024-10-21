Oakland: D.A. Price Reads Letter To Chief Regarding Officers Allegedly Driving Drunk, Police Department Said It Never Got The Letter

Bay City News

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price on Monday held a press conference and confirmed that two Oakland police officers had been charged with allegedly driving under the influence, and "potentially" a third will be too.

Price did not name the officers and said she could not provide details about the allegations or cases.

Price said she penned a letter to Oakland Police Chief Floyd Mitchell and Acting Chief James Beere, which she read at the press conference on Monday. However, the Oakland Police Department o Monday afternoon denied receiving any such missive.

"Neither Chief Mitchell nor Assistant Chief Beere received the letter from the Alameda County District Attorney's Office," said a spokesperson for the department in an email. "The Oakland Police Department (OPD) was informed of this letter by our media partners."

In the letter read by Price, she asks the chief to "develop clear policies to prevent this potentially dangerous, deadly conduct from endangering the residents of Alameda County."

"It is critical that we hold police officers to the highest standards," read Price. "These intoxication related arrests are a substantial and sudden increase and represent an alarming trend with the Oakland Police Department."

Price also took a jab at the department's oversight of its officers.

"Based on the documented history of mishandling of disciplinary matters by department leadership, the public has reason to be concerned about whether the department will handle these types of serious incidents with leniency," she said. "As you know, my office cannot act to hold officers appropriately accountable if the responsible agency does not conduct a prompt and thorough investigation of the officer's behavior."

On Monday, Oakland police said they were aware of the allegations made against the officers and are cooperating with outside law enforcement agencies on each case.

"The employees in question were placed on administrative leave in June of 2023, and October of 2023, and the matters are under investigation," said a spokesperson for the department. "This is an ongoing personnel matter. OPD is unable to provide further details at this time."

