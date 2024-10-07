Open in App
    SJ: Update: Fire Guts 4-Plex Monday Evening, Injures One, Displaces At Least 12

    By Katy St. Clair,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XznSZ_0vyErGCB00

    Bay City News

    A fire in a four-unit apartment complex Monday evening in San Jose has left the building uninhabitable and displaced at least 12 people, the Fire Department said.

    Firefighters were called out at 5:10 p.m. in the 1100 block of Mesa Drive near Pioneer high school, where they discovered a "fully involved" fire in a fourplex.

    A search of both first and second floors of the structure were clear of people, but one resident received burns on their arms, the San Jose Fire Department said.

    The fire was knocked down by 5:42pm. Three units were damaged by fire and the fourth one has significant smoke and water damage.

    Animal Control was called for a rabbit found alive. At least seven adults, five children and two dogs were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

    The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

    Copyright © 2024 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. is prohibited. Bay City News is a 24/7 news service covering the greater Bay Area.

