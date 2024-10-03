Santa Clara Co: 'Dino Fire' Burning Near Pacheco State Park 60% Contained Thursday Morning

Bay City News

A vegetation fire burning in the easternmost edge of Santa Clara County near Pacheco State Park is holding at 30 acres and 60% containment, Cal Fire said Thursday morning.

Forward progress on the fire was halted Wednesday night.

Cal Fire first reported the blaze, dubbed the Dino Fire, at 5:11 p.m. Wednesday, when it was at 3 acres near where state Highway 152 intersects with Dinosaur Point Road.

Cal Fire has been using air and ground resources to tackle the fire. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

Copyright © 2024 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. is prohibited. Bay City News is a 24/7 news service covering the greater Bay Area.