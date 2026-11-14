Bay City retail is busy right now—good mix of big brands and mission-driven shops hiring. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Spencer's

Spencer's Location: Bay City, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.73–$15.98/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Why it’s interesting: Step into retail leadership and help run the store day-to-day—staff, sales, merchandising, and guest service. Comes with solid benefits like paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, 30% merch discount, and scholarship opportunities.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1752

Location: 3921 Wilder Rd, Bay City, MI 48706

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19–$32/hour + possible premium pay and performance incentives

+ possible and Why it’s interesting: Lead the stocking crew, unload trucks, and keep the backroom and shelves in shape—great if you like physical work and organizing. Walmart offers health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, education benefits (Live Better U), and store discounts.

Employer: Goodwill Industries of Mid-Michigan

Location: 4011 Euclid Ave, Bay City, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00/hour + annual bonus

Why it’s interesting: Hands-on role sorting, pricing, and displaying donated items while hitting production goals. You get 10 paid holidays, vacation and personal time, medical/dental/vision (for eligible staff), 20% store discount, pet insurance, and growth opportunities—plus your work supports local job programs.

Employer: Staples

Location: Bay City, MI

Type: Part-time

Pay: Compensation based on experience (not listed as a range)

Compensation based on experience (not listed as a range) Why it’s interesting: Customer-facing role helping shoppers find products, handle returns, and online pickups in a team-focused store. Offers flexible hours, weekly pay, PTO, store and partner discounts, 401(k) with match, and dental/vision options, with training provided and quick interview scheduling.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.