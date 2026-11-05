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IT'S GETTING CHILLY, TEXAS CITY! FIRE DEPARTMENT REMINDS RESIDENTS TO STAY WARM AND STAY SAFE
4 days ago
🔥 IT'S GETTING CHILLY, TEXAS CITY! FIRE DEPARTMENT REMINDS RESIDENTS TO STAY WARM AND STAY SAFETexas City Fire Department Shares Important Space Heater Safety Tips as Cooler Weather ArrivesTEXAS CITY, TEXAS -- As cooler temperatures begin making their way across the Texas Gulf Coast, residents are pulling out blankets, adjusting thermostats, and bringing portable space heaters back into their homes and workplaces.But before you plug in that heater, the Texas City [...]