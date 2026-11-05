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La Marque Police Department Becoming Regional Dispatch Hub as Headquarters Renovations Move Forward
4 days ago
La Marque Police Department Becoming Regional Dispatch Hub as Headquarters Renovations Move ForwardWhat started as a police station renovation is evolving into a major step forward for public safety cooperation across the Galveston County mainland.LA MARQUE, TEXAS — Big changes are underway at the La Marque Police Department, and the improvements extend far beyond a renovated building.The department's headquarters at 431 Bayou Road is undergoing a transformatio [...]
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