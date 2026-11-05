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COUGAR NATION HAS SOMETHING TO CELEBRATE! LA MARQUE HIGH SCHOOL COUGARETTES EARN PRESTIGIOUS DIVISION I RATING!
3 days ago
💙💛🐾 COUGAR NATION HAS SOMETHING TO CELEBRATE! LA MARQUE HIGH SCHOOL COUGARETTES EARN PRESTIGIOUS DIVISION I RATING!🌟 Talent, Precision, Teamwork and Dedication Shine as the Cougarettes Receive Division I Recognition at the Texas Dance Educators Association Assessment!By Bay Area Entertainer Staff | November 5, 2026LA MARQUE, TEXAS — There's something special happening at La Marque High School, and this time the spotlight belongs to an incr [...]