Baxter Springs has a nice little cluster of healthcare openings right now, all at Quaker Hill with Americare Senior Living. Good pay, clear shift options, and lots of support for career growth.

Employer: Americare Senior Living

Americare Senior Living Location: Baxter Springs, KS (Quaker Hill – Skilled Nursing)

Type: Full-Time, Nights (weekend option: 2×12-hour shifts )

(weekend option: ) Pay: Starting at $35–$38/hour + $3/hour shift differential Lead the team on night shift, oversee resident care, and support CNAs and LPNs. This role is ideal if you want leadership responsibility, strong hourly pay, and a tight-knit, supportive nursing community.

Employer: Americare Senior Living

Americare Senior Living Location: Baxter Springs, KS (Quaker Hill – Skilled Nursing)

Type: Full-Time, Nights (weekend option: 2×12-hour shifts )

(weekend option: ) Pay: Starting at $28–$31/hour + weekend $3/hour, evening $1/hour, night $1/hour differentials Perfect for an experienced LPN who wants to step into a charge role. You’ll supervise care, handle meds and treatments, and still get to know residents well on a smaller, hometown campus.

Employer: Americare Senior Living

Americare Senior Living Location: Baxter Springs, KS (Quaker Hill – Skilled Nursing)

Type: Full-Time or Part-Time (days, evenings, or weekends only)

(days, evenings, or weekends only) Pay: Starting at $17–$20/hour

Differentials: Nursing students +$3/hour, weekend +$3/hour, evening +$1/hour, night +$1/hour Hands-on caregiving with strong support and flexible shifts. Great fit if you’re starting out in healthcare or in school for LPN/RN and want solid pay plus tuition assistance and daily access to wages.

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Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.