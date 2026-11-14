Baxter’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options from big national brands. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1654

Walmart Supercenter #1654 Location: Baxter, MN

Type: Full-Time, Part-Time (mid-shift, closing)

(mid-shift, closing) Pay: $16.50 – $29.50/hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums

This role keeps the fashion area stocked, organized, and guest-ready. Comes with strong health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for both full-time and part-time staff.

Employer: Casey’s

Location: Baxter, MN

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $51,300 – $61,400/year + quarterly and annual bonuses

Lead a busy convenience store, from staffing and guest service to food prep and inventory. Includes 401(k) with 6% match, health/dental/vision, paid vacation, sick and volunteer time, bonding leave, stock purchase plan, and a clear path to grow your management career.

Employer: Super One Foods

Location: Baxter, MN

Type: Part-Time

Pay: Not listed

Evening/night role stocking shelves, working backstock, and keeping aisles looking sharp. Good fit if you’re friendly, energetic, like working alone or with a small crew, and can lift 20–50 lbs.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Baxter, MN

Type: Part-Time

Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Be the first stop for customers who need help with computers and devices—basic tech support, check-in/checkout, and status updates. Comes with employee discount, retirement resources, well-being support, PTO (based on status), and ongoing training to grow your tech skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.