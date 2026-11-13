Baxter’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with weekend shifts and full-time roles up for grabs. If you like talking with people and keeping things moving, these are worth a look.

Employer: Mills Automotive Group

Mills Automotive Group Location: Baxter, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00–$18.00+ per hour

Be the friendly voice customers first talk to when they call for service. You’ll schedule appointments, answer questions, and help keep the day running smoothly. This role comes with growth potential plus benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, and holidays.

Employer: Bennetts Company

Bennetts Company Location: Baxter, MN

Type: Part-time (weekends)

Pay: Not listed

Perfect if you like talking with people and being on your feet. You’ll demo electronics, furniture, and groceries, answer questions, and help set up displays so shoppers can see products in action.

Employer: 2020 Companies (representing HP)

(representing HP) Location: Costco #1122 – Baxter, MN 56425

Type: Part-time (10–15 hrs/week, Fri–Sun)

Pay: $19.00 per hour

Great fit if you’re tech-savvy and enjoy helping people pick the right devices. You’ll demo HP products in Costco, build customer relationships, train store staff, and keep displays clean and ready. Includes paid online training, a stable weekly schedule, and a $25/month tech reimbursement.

If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon—these kinds of roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.