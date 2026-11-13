Baxter’s trucking and shop scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like turning wrenches or running miles. Here are a few strong picks hiring around Baxter, MN.

Employer: Mills Automotive Group

Mills Automotive Group Location: Baxter, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $48,000–$75,000+/year (commission-based)

Lead a busy truck and RV shop that handles larger trucks, RVs, commercial and specialty vehicles. Monday–Friday with rotating Saturdays, strong benefits, and uncapped incentives if you like growing sales and coaching a team.

Employer: Schneider

Schneider Location: Within 100 miles of Baxter, MN

Type: Full-time company driver

Average Pay: $1,460–$1,790 weekly

Home Time: Weekly

Sign-on Bonus: Up to $10,000

Run reefer and dry van freight to Costco stores with 100% no-touch and about half drop-and-hook. All CDL-A holders can apply, with paid orientation, benefits, and a pay guarantee your first 90 days.

Employer: Schneider

Schneider Location: Within 100 miles of Baxter, MN

Type: Full-time company driver

Average Pay: $1,600–$1,950 weekly

Home Time: Weekly

Sign-on Bonus: Up to $10,000

Similar Costco dedicated run, but for night drivers who like quieter roads and higher average pay. Weekly home time, no-touch freight, and full benefits plus tuition help and military-friendly programs.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while these spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.