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🚌 Baxter, MN Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings
Baxter’s trucking and shop scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like turning wrenches or running miles. Here are a few strong picks hiring around Baxter, MN.
Truck Shop Manager
- Employer: Mills Automotive Group
- Location: Baxter, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $48,000–$75,000+/year (commission-based)
Lead a busy truck and RV shop that handles larger trucks, RVs, commercial and specialty vehicles. Monday–Friday with rotating Saturdays, strong benefits, and uncapped incentives if you like growing sales and coaching a team.
CDL-A Dedicated Reefer Daytime Truck Driver – Costco
- Employer: Schneider
- Location: Within 100 miles of Baxter, MN
- Type: Full-time company driver
- Average Pay: $1,460–$1,790 weekly
- Home Time: Weekly
- Sign-on Bonus: Up to $10,000
Run reefer and dry van freight to Costco stores with 100% no-touch and about half drop-and-hook. All CDL-A holders can apply, with paid orientation, benefits, and a pay guarantee your first 90 days.
CDL-A Dedicated Reefer Nighttime Truck Driver – Costco
- Employer: Schneider
- Location: Within 100 miles of Baxter, MN
- Type: Full-time company driver
- Average Pay: $1,600–$1,950 weekly
- Home Time: Weekly
- Sign-on Bonus: Up to $10,000
Similar Costco dedicated run, but for night drivers who like quieter roads and higher average pay. Weekly home time, no-touch freight, and full benefits plus tuition help and military-friendly programs.
If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while these spots are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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