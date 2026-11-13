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🚧 Baxter, MN Construction & Auto Shops Hiring for Multiple Roles
Baxter’s auto and collision shops are busy and growing, which means steady work for people who like hands-on jobs and clear career paths.
Auto Glass Technician
- Employer: Mills Automotive Group
- Location: Baxter, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Flat rate $20.00 – $23.00+ per billed hour, plus possible incentives
Remove and install windshields and other auto glass in a climate-controlled shop with steady work. Great fit if you have glass experience, like detailed work, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with potential profit sharing, PTO, paid holidays).
Auto Body Technician / Collision Repair Technician
- Employer: Mills Automotive Group – The BodyWorks
- Location: Baxter, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Flat rate $20.00 – $27.00 per billed hour, apprentice hourly option if not ready for flat rate
Work in a premier, high-volume body shop doing collision repairs, from panels and bumpers to structural work. They welcome both experienced and entry-level techs, offer paid training, lots of work, and the same strong benefits package with room to grow your income.
Lube Technician
- Employer: Mills Automotive Group
- Location: Baxter, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.00 – $17.00+ per hour
Entry-level role doing oil changes, inspections, tires, and basic maintenance with training to move up to Line Technician. Monday–Friday with rotating Saturdays, closed Sundays, plus full benefits and paid holidays.
If you’re handy, like cars, and want steady hours with room to grow, this is a good time to apply in Baxter.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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