Baxter’s auto and collision shops are busy and growing, which means steady work for people who like hands-on jobs and clear career paths.

Employer: Mills Automotive Group

Mills Automotive Group Location: Baxter, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Flat rate $20.00 – $23.00+ per billed hour, plus possible incentives

Remove and install windshields and other auto glass in a climate-controlled shop with steady work. Great fit if you have glass experience, like detailed work, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with potential profit sharing, PTO, paid holidays).

Employer: Mills Automotive Group – The BodyWorks

Mills Automotive Group – The BodyWorks Location: Baxter, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Flat rate $20.00 – $27.00 per billed hour, apprentice hourly option if not ready for flat rate

Work in a premier, high-volume body shop doing collision repairs, from panels and bumpers to structural work. They welcome both experienced and entry-level techs, offer paid training, lots of work, and the same strong benefits package with room to grow your income.

Employer: Mills Automotive Group

Mills Automotive Group Location: Baxter, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $17.00+ per hour

Entry-level role doing oil changes, inspections, tires, and basic maintenance with training to move up to Line Technician. Monday–Friday with rotating Saturdays, closed Sundays, plus full benefits and paid holidays.

If you’re handy, like cars, and want steady hours with room to grow, this is a good time to apply in Baxter.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.