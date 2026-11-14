Looking for a feline friend in Battle Ground, WA? These adoptable cats are already in foster or rescue care and are hoping for a calm, loving home to call their own.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Young (a little over 1 year)

Gender: Male

Color: Black and grey classic tabby with white

Size: About 12 lbs (big lap kitty!)

Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Second Chance Companions

Barnabus is a big, handsome classic tabby who loves being a lap cat once he settles in. He has lived with lots of other cats and older kids and did fine with them. He is not a fan of big dogs, so a dog-free home (or very calm, no-large-dog home) will be best.

He’s still young, affectionate, and looking for a safe place where he can relax and soak up attention. Barnabus is bonded with his brother Charlie, and they are both looking for new homes.

👉 Meet Barnabus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

For questions, contact Second Chance Companions at (360) 687-4569.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Adult (about 3.5 years)

Gender: Female

Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Second Chance Companions

Mittens was once a stray, but a kind neighbor took her in, had her spayed and brought current on vaccines, and helped her learn that people can be safe and loving. She’s a bit timid and would prefer a quiet home.

She is not a fan of kids or dogs, but she does okay with other cats. If you have a calm household and are happy to let a shy kitty come out of her shell at her own pace, Mittens could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Mittens and apply to adopt on adoptapet

For questions, contact Second Chance Companions at (360) 687-4569.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Young (a little over 1 year)

Gender: Male

Color: Black and grey classic tabby with lots of white

Size: About 12 lbs

Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Second Chance Companions

Charlie is another big, loving lap kitty, very similar to his brother Barnabus. He’s a black and grey classic tabby with lots of white, and he enjoys attention once he’s had time to adjust to new surroundings.

Charlie has lived with many other cats and older kids and did fine with them. Like his brother, he does not enjoy big dogs, so a home without large dogs will be best. He and Barnabus are both looking for new homes and may do especially well adopted together.

👉 Meet Charlie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

For questions, contact Second Chance Companions at (360) 687-4569.

Name used by rescue: JM - Rosie

Breed: Ragdoll / Siamese (pure-bred Ragdoll Siamese)

Age: Adult (about 3 years)

Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Second Chance Companions

Rosie is a stunning pure-bred Ragdoll Siamese who knows she’s royalty. She’s living with a dog right now and is very unhappy about it, so she’s looking for a quiet home as an only pet where she can be the center of attention.

She is very attached to her human and likes to follow her around the house. Rosie will do best with a calm, cat-experienced adopter who understands that she’s a bit of a diva and wants her people all to herself.

👉 Meet Rosie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

For questions, contact Second Chance Companions at (360) 687-4569.

If you’re in or near Battle Ground, WA, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Even if you can’t adopt, sharing their profiles can help them find the loving homes they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.