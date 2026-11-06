🐱 Playful & Loving Cats Ready for Adoption in Battle Ground

Three wonderful cats in Battle Ground, WA are hoping for safe, loving homes. All are listed with Second Chance Companions and are indoor kitties looking for a fresh start.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: All black, silky coat

All black, silky coat Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Second Chance Companions

Location: Battle Ground, WA

About Pisces:

Pisces is a handsome, silky-soft black kitten with a very sweet nature. He was born to a feral mama cat who was rescued, and he has grown up indoors learning that people can be kind and loving.

He grew up with his brother Saturn, and would love to be adopted together with him if possible, though it’s not required.

👉 Meet Pisces and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black and white

Black and white Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Second Chance Companions

Location: Battle Ground, WA

About Saturn:

Saturn is a handsome black-and-white kitten with a very sweet personality. Like his brother Pisces, he was born to a feral mom who was rescued so the kittens could grow up safe indoors.

He would love to be adopted with Pisces, since they’ve grown up together, but they don’t have to be a pair. Keeping them together would just be an extra-special bonus.

👉 Meet Saturn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair (with Abyssinian roots noted)

Domestic Shorthair (with Abyssinian roots noted) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Second Chance Companions

Location: Battle Ground, WA

About Miss Kitty:

Miss Kitty has had a bumpy life but was rescued by a kind woman and is very grateful to be safe indoors. She is lovable with her human, but does not enjoy other four-legged family members, so she’s looking for a home where she can be the only pet.

With her Abyssinian roots, she is very active and playful. She loves to hunt toy mice and enjoys interactive toys. In her current busy home, she’s showing that she’s not happy with all the activity and other animals, so she needs a calmer setup where she can shine.

👉 Meet Miss Kitty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Battle Ground, WA and ready to add a furry friend to your family, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Reach out to Second Chance Companions through their Adopt-a-Pet listings to learn more or start an application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.