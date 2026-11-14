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🛒 Battle Creek Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Battle Creek’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want to grow into management or pick up steady hours on the side.
Here are several customer-facing roles hiring now in Battle Creek, MI.
Automotive Retail Assistant Manager
Employer: Belle Tire
Location: Battle Creek, MI
Type: Full-time
Salary: $50,000 – $65,000/year
Step into a leadership role at a busy tire and auto service shop. You’ll help run daily operations, coach the team, drive sales, and support store financial goals, with strong benefits, paid training, and a clear path toward store management.
Cashier Part Time
Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.
Location: Battle Creek, MI
Type: Part-time
Salary: Not listed (competitive pay noted)
Front-of-store role focused on fast, friendly checkout and helping customers get the best value. Good fit if you want flexible hours, health benefit options (if eligible), a 10% associate discount, and access to tuition help and a 401(k) with company match.
Full Time – Sales Associate – Building Materials – Closing
Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.
Location: Battle Creek, MI
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (varies by experience and role)
Customer service role in the Building Materials department, helping shoppers find products, answering questions, and keeping shelves stocked. Great if you like staying active, learning home improvement basics, and want full-time hours with benefits and growth potential.
Lube Technician Key Holder - FT-8018
Employer: FullSpeed Automotive
Location: Battle Creek, MI
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Hands-on job at a quick oil change center where you both service vehicles and act as a key holder. You’ll open and close the shop, handle basic cash/security tasks, perform oil changes and minor services, and help lead and train the team.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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