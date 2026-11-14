Battle Creek has steady demand for security pros right now, from entry-level guards to armed roles on local bases. If you like staying alert, helping people, and working on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: DK Security

DK Security Location: Battle Creek, MI (Fort Custer Training Center & Air National Guard Base)

(Fort Custer Training Center & Air National Guard Base) Pay: $20.23–$22.30/hour

Type: Part-time and ACA full-time options

Protect a local military training center and Air National Guard base, controlling entry gates, checking IDs, and doing foot/vehicle patrols. Michigan CPL and driver’s license required; firearm and full duty belt are provided at no cost, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, and paid time off for eligible staff.

Employer: Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.

Location: Battle Creek & Kalamazoo, MI

Pay: $17.00+/hour (DailyPay available)

(DailyPay available) Type: Likely full/part-time; 2nd & 3rd shifts, weekends required

Good fit if you’re new to security but strong in customer service. You’ll patrol sites, monitor activity, control access, and report issues in a fast-paced, on-your-feet role, with training and room to grow in a large security company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.