Battle Creek has a solid mix of hands-on jobs right now, from auto care to cleaning to pest control. Good options here if you like staying active and seeing the results of your work.

Employer: FullSpeed Automotive

FullSpeed Automotive Location: Battle Creek, MI

Battle Creek, MI Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role where you learn general vehicle maintenance and basic shop upkeep while getting trained for long-term growth. Good fit if you’re handy, reliable, and want a clear path to more technical auto work.

Employer: Perfection Commercial Services Inc.

Perfection Commercial Services Inc. Location: Battle Creek, MI

Battle Creek, MI Type: Part-time (Sun–Thu, 6pm–10pm)

Starting Pay: $15/hour (based on experience and building)

Evening cleaning role with weekly pay and benefits options, great if you want steady hours after your day job or classes. You’ll handle routine cleaning and light lifting while keeping a local facility looking sharp.

Employer: Rollins, Inc. (Orkin)

Rollins, Inc. (Orkin) Location: Battle Creek, MI

Battle Creek, MI Type: Full-time

Average First-Year Earnings: $50,000–$60,000+ (plus commission)

Field role where you’re out on the road helping homes and businesses stay pest-free, with paid training and strong benefits. Good for someone with solid customer service skills who doesn’t mind ladders, tight spaces, and working in all kinds of weather.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the company has similar roles open nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.