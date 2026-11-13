Battle Creek has a nice mix of steady and seasonal driving work right now. Good options here if you like being on the road and want flexible hours or higher earning potential.

Employer: Not listed (K–12 school route)

Not listed (K–12 school route) Location: Battle Creek, MI

Type: Part-time (about 10–12 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $15.00/hour

Drive a small school bus on set routes, help kids get to and from school safely, and keep things calm and respectful on board. Great if you like working with children and want short, predictable shifts during the school week.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Battle Creek, MI (OTR across U.S. & Canada)

Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ annually (team owner operators)

Haul sets, costumes, and gear for live shows, concerts, and theater across North America. All miles are paid, there’s a weekly minimum, and you get extras like detention pay, fuel price guarantee, and paid tolls—ideal for experienced OTR drivers who want high earnings and unique freight.

Employer: UPS

Location: Battle Creek, MI

Type: Seasonal/Temporary

Pay: $23.00/hour + $0.76/mile reimbursement

Deliver packages around town from your own car, staying active and working mostly on your own while still part of the UPS team. Good fit if you want short-term work, like being outdoors, and have a reliable vehicle that meets UPS guidelines.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—transportation roles tend to open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.