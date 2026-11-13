Battle Creek has some solid leadership roles open right now, from banking to staffing to big-name CPG. If you’re ready to step up or switch lanes, these are worth a look.

Employer: EmployBridge

EmployBridge Location: Battle Creek, MI

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (base + monthly bonus potential)

Lead day-to-day branch operations for the largest light industrial staffing supplier in the U.S. You’ll coach the branch team, drive order fill, build talent pipelines, and own creative sourcing and recruiting while earning bonus potential plus full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays).

Employer: WK Kellogg Co

Location: Battle Creek, MI

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $148,560 – $185,700 + incentive bonus eligibility

High-impact role leading complex new product launches and improvements for brands like Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies, and more. You’ll guide cross-functional teams, manage timelines and risks, and shape the innovation portfolio, with strong pay, robust health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, 11 holidays, and tuition support.

Employer: Flagstar Bank

Location: Battle Creek, MI 49015

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay Range: $20.87 – $35.74/hour (plus potential incentives/bonuses)

Help drive branch revenue, client experience, and team performance in a visible community-facing role. You’ll coach staff, support sales initiatives, manage risk and compliance, and help grow deposits, loans, and non-interest income, with access to medical, dental, vision, life, disability, and leave benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer lists related roles you might like even more.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.