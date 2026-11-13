Battle Creek’s tech scene is picking up, with both federal and private employers hiring right now. If you’re in IT and want solid pay plus long-term stability, these are worth a look.

Employer: US Defense Logistics Agency

US Defense Logistics Agency Location: Battle Creek, MI (plus several other cities)

(plus several other cities) Salary: $143,913 – $187,093 per year (GS-14)

(GS-14) Type: Full-time, permanent, federal

Telework: Yes, per agency policy

Yes, per agency policy Who can apply: U.S. citizens

Closes: When 100 applications are received or by 11/20/2026, whichever comes first

Lead the SAP platform for DLA as a division chief, guiding major enterprise IT programs, cybersecurity, data management, and modernization. This is a senior leadership role (GS-14) with direct hire authority, so if you have strong federal or enterprise IT management experience, this is a big step up in pay and responsibility.

Employer: LTM Limited / LTIMindtree

Location: Battle Creek, MI (onsite)

Salary: $65,000 – $75,000 per year

Type: Full-time (implied)

Hands-on role owning Microsoft 365 and Intune: compliance policies, endpoint security, Autopilot, Entra ID/Conditional Access, and Defender. Great fit if you’re strong with BigFix, Desktop Central, Ivanti UEM, SCCM, Windows Server and want solid benefits (medical, 401(k) match, paid leave) at a global tech company.

Employer: Behnke Dedicated & Logistics

Location: Battle Creek, MI (hybrid on-site)

Salary: $59,200 – $85,000 per year

Type: Likely full-time (not explicitly stated)

Be the first in-house IT hire at a long-standing, family-owned trucking and warehousing company. You’ll run Windows Server and Microsoft 365, secure the network, support McLeod TMS, manage EDI, scanners, cameras, and even use AI tools to automate dispatch and billing—lots of freedom to set priorities and build things your way.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.