Battle Creek’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work and steady hours. Here are a few strong picks hiring locally.

Employer: Flex-N-Gate

Flex-N-Gate Location: Battle Creek, MI

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

Move finished goods and components around the plant using a forklift for a top automotive parts supplier. This role comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays and vacation, plus training and room to grow.

Employer: ProAmpac

ProAmpac Location: Battle Creek, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run and troubleshoot slitting equipment to help make food-safe flexible packaging. Good fit if you like detailed work, can read instructions, do basic math, and don’t mind overtime while working in a clean, safety-focused environment.

Employer: Mitten Talent Solutions (for a precision manufacturer)

Mitten Talent Solutions (for a precision manufacturer) Location: Battle Creek, MI

Type: Full-time, 50 hours/week

Pay: $22.00–$28.00 per hour + shift premium

Shifts: 1st (6am–4pm) and 3rd (8pm–6am)

Set up and run CNC lathes, mills, and grinders to make tight-tolerance parts for auto, medical, and industrial customers. This direct-hire role offers shift differentials, $500 sign-on bonus, 11 paid holidays, tuition coverage, and full benefits for experienced machinists.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Battle Creek shops are busy and good roles go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.