Battle Creek has a solid mix of logistics roles right now, from hospital supply to cannabis and packaging. Good options here if you like fast-paced, hands-on work.

Employer: Bronson Healthcare

Bronson Healthcare Location: Battle Creek, MI (Bronson Battle Creek, 300 North Ave)

(Bronson Battle Creek, 300 North Ave) Type: Part-time (PRN, 1st shift, ~10 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

This role keeps hospital supplies, linens, and equipment stocked and moving. Good fit if you’re organized, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want to be part of a healthcare team without direct patient care.

Employer: Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Location: Battle Creek, MI

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:30pm)

Salary: Not listed

Pick, label, and pack cannabis products for shipment in a regulated, fast-moving environment. Great if you have at least 1 year of factory/production experience, like detailed work, and want steady weekday hours plus benefits.

Employer: ProAmpac

ProAmpac Location: Battle Creek, MI

Type: Not listed (warehouse role)

Not listed (warehouse role) Salary: Not listed

Help move raw materials and finished flexible packaging, operate forklifts/roll grab trucks, and keep the warehouse clean and safe. Good match if you have forklift experience and want to support production behind the scenes.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.