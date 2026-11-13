undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Battle Creek
🚚 Battle Creek Supply Chain Jobs: Multiple Openings This Week
4 days ago
Battle Creek has a solid mix of logistics roles right now, from hospital supply to cannabis and packaging. Good options here if you like fast-paced, hands-on work.
Materials Technician – PRN / 1st Shift
- Employer: Bronson Healthcare
- Location: Battle Creek, MI (Bronson Battle Creek, 300 North Ave)
- Type: Part-time (PRN, 1st shift, ~10 hrs/week)
- Salary: Not listed
This role keeps hospital supplies, linens, and equipment stocked and moving. Good fit if you’re organized, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want to be part of a healthcare team without direct patient care.
Order Fulfillment Agent
- Employer: Cresco Labs
- Location: Battle Creek, MI
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:30pm)
- Salary: Not listed
Pick, label, and pack cannabis products for shipment in a regulated, fast-moving environment. Great if you have at least 1 year of factory/production experience, like detailed work, and want steady weekday hours plus benefits.
Shipping/Receiving Warehouse
- Employer: ProAmpac
- Location: Battle Creek, MI
- Type: Not listed (warehouse role)
- Salary: Not listed
Help move raw materials and finished flexible packaging, operate forklifts/roll grab trucks, and keep the warehouse clean and safe. Good match if you have forklift experience and want to support production behind the scenes.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.