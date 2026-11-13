Battle Creek’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with strong demand from clinics, pharmacies, and therapy centers. If you’re in patient care or just starting out in health services, there are some solid options open today.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Battle Creek, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $67.05–$90.55 per hour + $75,000 sign-on bonus

Lead the pharmacy team, manage workflow, and provide direct patient counseling, immunizations, and clinical services. Great fit if you’re a licensed pharmacist who wants leadership responsibility plus strong pay and benefits.

Employer: NovaCare Rehabilitation

Location: 1579 Capital Avenue NE, Battle Creek, MI 49017

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, between 7am–6pm

Monday–Friday, between Pay: Starting at $75,000+ (experience-based)

(experience-based) Incentives: Up to $15,000 sign-on bonus and/or $350/month in student loan relief

Work in a smaller outpatient clinic treating local athletes and orthopedic cases, with tools like dry needling and cupping plus direct mentorship. New grads are welcome, and there’s a strong CEU and career growth program.

Employer: Centria Healthcare (Centria Autism)

Location: Battle Creek, MI

Type: Not listed (one-on-one ABA therapy role)

Not listed (one-on-one ABA therapy role) Pay: $17.00–$20.00 per hour

Work 1:1 with children with autism using ABA therapy—no experience needed, and training plus RBT certification are paid. Great for Spanish speakers with childcare, teaching, or caregiving background who want a clear growth path in behavioral health.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.