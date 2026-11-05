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Battle Creek

West Hamilton Lane closed for water main repairs

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27veAb_1Gp6zZda00

City water crews are repairing a water main break on West Hamilton Lane, and the road is temporarily closed from Adams Road to Mason Road while work is underway. Drivers should use other routes until the repair is done. More information: https://t.co/wFcUyBPbTk

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Battle Creek

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