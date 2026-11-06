🏥 Battle Creek Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Battle Creek’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital shifts to home care. Here are several local roles hiring now, from bedside nursing to pediatrics and care in the home.

Employer: Solomon Page

Solomon Page Location: Battle Creek, MI

Type: Contract, 13 weeks (start 11/23/2026 )

(start ) Schedule: 3x12 day shifts

3x12 Estimated gross weekly pay: $2,283 (with $1,267 weekly stipend)

LTAC role for RNs with acute/critical care, ICU or stepdown, trach/vent, and wound care experience. Comes with a comprehensive benefits package, including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and ESOP, plus support from a national travel nurse agency.

Employer: American Medical Administrators

Location: Battle Creek, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Regional role focused on MDS coordination and compliance across facilities. Offers a full benefits package (health, dental, vision, disability, life, 401(k), PTO, EAP, telemedicine, and Mayo Clinic wellness programs).

Employer: Cereal City Pediatrics

Location: Battle Creek, MI

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $19.50 – $23.50 per hour (based on experience)

Hands-on pediatric role in a family-centered clinic, working with kids and families every day. Includes health insurance, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, CE opportunities, and uniform allowance.

Employer: Helping Angels Home Care LLC

Location: Battle Creek, MI

Type: Part-time, in person

Pay: From $17.13 per hour

Provide one-on-one care in clients’ homes, helping with daily living, meds support, and companionship. Good fit if you want a flexible schedule and a role where you can build real relationships with clients.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers often have more than one opening behind each posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.