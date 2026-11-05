🏭 Battle Creek Manufacturing: Multiple Openings With Solid Pay

Battle Creek’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with good options whether you’re a skilled trades pro or just getting started. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Location: Battle Creek, MI (Paper Mill)

Type: Full-time, onsite, variable shift

Pay: $35/hour+ (hourly)

Industrial millwright role at a major sustainable packaging mill. Great fit if you hold a Journeyman Millwright or Machine Repair card and want strong pay, full benefits, and steady work doing maintenance, fabrication, and repairs in a safety-focused plant.

Employer: NexForm

Location: Battle Creek, MI

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (3:00 PM – 11:00 PM)

Full-time, Pay: $16.50/hour + $2.00 shift premium

Hands-on production job running molding and trimming equipment, loading materials, and checking parts. Good for someone who can be on their feet, wants overtime and growth potential, and likes clear, steady work in a modern facility.

Employer: Flex-N-Gate

Location: Battle Creek, MI

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Pay: Not listed

Tool & die role with a major automotive supplier, working on single hit, transfer, and progressive dies. Strong match if you have die repair experience (Journeyman card preferred) and want solid benefits, tuition help, and room to grow in a stable auto plant.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.