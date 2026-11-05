⚠️ Nov. 5 Burr St water shutoff and road closure

🚧 Nov. 5 Burr St water shutoff & road closure

City water crews will replace a fire hydrant on Thursday, Nov. 5, which will close the intersection of Burr Street and Boulder Street and shut off water for nearby homes.

When: 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 5

Where road is closed: Intersection of Burr St & Boulder St

Who loses water: Homes at 15–44 Burr Street and 49–61 Boulder Street

Once water is turned back on, this same area will likely be put under a precautionary boil water advisory because of low water pressure during the work. The city will send a separate alert if that advisory is issued.

Questions? Contact the City of Battle Creek Communications Office, 10 N. Division Street, Battle Creek, MI 49014, (269) 966-3311, publicinput@battlecreekmi.gov, or visit www.battlecreekmi.gov.