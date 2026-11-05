👔 Battle Creek MI Management Roles with Multiple Openings

Battle Creek has a nice mix of leadership roles right now, from healthcare to housing to federal contract work. If you’re ready to step into (or grow in) management, these are worth a look.

Employer: Bronson Behavioral Health Hospital

Bronson Behavioral Health Hospital Location: Battle Creek, MI (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive salary + bonuses (exact amount not listed)

Lead the PHP/IOP outpatient programs for a 46-bed behavioral health hospital. This role owns day-to-day operations, growth, quality, and patient experience, with executive mentorship, relocation assistance, strong benefits, 401(k) match, and generous PTO. Ideal if you’re a master’s or doctorate-level licensed clinician with behavioral health leadership experience.

Employer: Not listed (supports VA Laundry contract)

Not listed (supports VA Laundry contract) Location: Battle Creek, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the VA Laundry Plant Manager running a large healthcare laundry operation for the Veterans Administration. You’ll help manage staff, production, quality standards, budgets, and compliance with JCAHO, CARF, and federal rules, with a strong benefits package (premium health/vision, 401(k) match, 14 paid holidays, YMCA membership, CE reimbursement). Great fit if you have institutional laundry or operations management experience and can pass federal clearance.

Employer: Bender Management LLC (Bender Companies)

Location: Battle Creek, MI – Fox Grove Apartments (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22–$24/hour + leasing & renewal commissions

Help run the day-to-day at a multifamily apartment community, working closely with the Community Manager on operations, resident relations, leasing, and budgets. This role offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and growth potential in a fast-growing real estate company—great if you have 1–2 years in leasing or property management and enjoy resident-facing work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, team size, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.