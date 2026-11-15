Baton Rouge healthcare is busy right now—hospitals, clinics, and schools are all hiring. Here are several solid roles, from entry-level to highly specialized.

Employer: Heartland Dental (Bluebonnet Dental Care)

Heartland Dental (Bluebonnet Dental Care) Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: ~$250,000 compensation package (base + uncapped earning potential)

(base + uncapped earning potential) Step into a thriving, established practice with a strong patient base, advanced tech, and full clinical autonomy. Includes mentorship, CE, stock offerings, and a comprehensive benefits package.

Employer: Oceans Healthcare (Oceans Behavioral Hospital Baton Rouge)

(Oceans Behavioral Hospital Baton Rouge) Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: PRN / Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Provide group, individual, and family therapy for adults and seniors in an intensive outpatient setting. Good fit if you’re an LCSW/LMSW/LMFT/LPC/CSW/Psychologist looking for flexible hours and strong clinical teamwork.

Employer: Charter Schools USA

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time (school-based)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Lead health services on campus—manage student health records, screenings, meds, and emergency care. Great for an RN with school or pediatric experience who wants a school-year rhythm and close work with families.

Employer: Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic, LLC

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Oversee infection prevention, safety programs, audits, and staff education for a surgical center. Ideal for an experienced nurse who enjoys policy, quality, and regulatory work as much as direct clinical impact.

Employer: Ochsner Health

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Care for post-cardiac procedure patients in a high-acuity recovery setting. Good match for RNs with strong assessment skills who want to grow in cardiac care within a large health system.

Employer: Ochsner Health

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Day-shift role on a MedSurg/Tele unit, using full-scope nursing skills and working closely with an interdisciplinary team. Solid option for newer RNs or those wanting broad experience in a busy hospital unit.

Employer: Ochsner Health

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Provide constant observation and basic support to at-risk patients under RN supervision. Great entry-level hospital role if you have a high school diploma and BLS and want to get your foot in the door.

Employer: SCA Health

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Part-time

Salary: $14.00–$16.00/hour

Work as a Patient Care Technician in an ambulatory surgery center, helping keep patients safe and the OR running smoothly. Good fit for students or early-career healthcare workers with basic medical knowledge.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have more openings on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.