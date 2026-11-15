Baton Rouge has a steady stream of safety and security jobs right now, from schools to industry to state agencies. If you like protecting people and keeping things running safely, these are worth a look.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

WSP in the U.S. Location: Baton Rouge, LA (project site in Louisiana)

(project site in Louisiana) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role leads day‑to‑day safety in the field on multi‑site construction and power projects. Good fit if you have strong construction safety experience and want to own inspections, training, and compliance out on the job site.

Employer: Charter Schools USA

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time, non‑exempt

Salary: Not listed

You’ll patrol school buildings and parking lots, monitor visitors and security systems, and help with student drop‑off and pick‑up. Great for someone alert and reliable who wants steady hours in a school setting.

Employer: Ecovyst

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Competitive pay (exact amount not listed) Benefits: Full benefits day 1, 401k match, tuition reimbursement

This is a plant‑based safety role in chemical manufacturing, focused on OSHA PSM, hazardous chemicals, and incident investigations. Ideal if you have 3–5+ years in industrial safety and want a technical role with strong benefits.

(Listing appears on multiple sites; this is one combined summary.)

Employer: Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice – Baton Rouge Regional Office

Location: 660 N. Foster Dr., Baton Rouge, LA 70806

Type: Full-time / Probational

Salary: Level 1: $1,400.00 biweekly Level 2: $1,504.00 biweekly Level 3: $1,608.80 biweekly

You’ll supervise youth in secure care, monitor movement and security, and respond to emergencies while supporting rehabilitation. Good entry path into public safety if you’re at least 18, have a high school diploma or GED or 1 year of experience , and want meaningful work with clear career progression.



If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on shifts, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.