Baton Rouge has some solid legal and compliance roles open right now, especially in state agencies. Good mix of courtroom work, policy, and claims work with steady weekday hours.

Employer: Patient's Compensation Fund (via Nunez Community College posting)

Patient's Compensation Fund (via posting) Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Salary: DOE + up to $2.00/hour premium pay

DOE + Type: Full-time, Probational/Promotional

Handle complex medical malpractice insurance claims for Louisiana’s Patient’s Compensation Fund. You’ll review medical records, work with insurers and attorneys, and manage payments and settlements with a good amount of independence.

Employer: Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services (DCFS) (via Nunez Community College posting)

Louisiana (via Nunez Community College posting) Location: East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Salary: $39.07/hour (special entrance rate)

(special entrance rate) Type: Full-time, Probational/Promotional/Job Appointment

Serve as lead legal counsel on Child Support Enforcement issues for DCFS. This role is heavy on complex legal analysis, advising leadership, drafting legislation, and representing the program in hearings.

Employer: Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services (DCFS) (via Nunez Community College posting)

Louisiana (via Nunez Community College posting) Location: East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Salary: Special entrance rates: Attorney 1: $30.33/hour Attorney 2: $32.45/hour Attorney 3: $36.51/hour

Special entrance rates: Type: Full-time, Probational/Promotional/Job Appointment

Represent DCFS in child support and paternity cases, from trial work to appeals. Good fit if you want courtroom time plus policy interpretation, with clear career progression from Attorney 1 up to 3.

Employer: Louisiana Department of Insurance (via Grambling State University posting)

(via Grambling State University posting) Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Salary: Based on experience within set range

Based on experience within set range Type: Full-time, Probational/Promotional

Join the Revenue Services Division to review tax filings, audit records, and reconcile payments for insurance premium taxes. Great match if you like numbers, compliance work, and steady office hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—state roles often have clear paths to move up once you’re in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.