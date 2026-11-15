undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
👔 Baton Rouge Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings
Baton Rouge has a nice mix of hands-on leadership and strategic management roles right now, from food service to engineering and ministry.
Below are several executive & management jobs you can scan quickly and click through if they fit your path.
General Manager – Playa Bowls
- Employer: Playa Bowls
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive pay with bonus program (exact amount not listed)
Lead a busy acai and superfood shop, running hiring, training, scheduling, budgets, and daily operations. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), and big in-store discounts in a fun, fast-paced setting.
Construction Management Intern – Summer 2027 – Jacobs
- Employer: Jacobs
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA (and other US locations)
- Type: Full-time internship
- Salary: $45,000–$65,000 (paid hourly based on hours worked)
Support project managers on large construction projects in transportation, schools, hospitals, and more while you finish a related bachelor’s degree. Good fit if you want a long-term career in construction management with a major engineering firm.
Senior Transmission Line Project Manager – Remote – WSP
- Employer: WSP in the U.S.
- Location: Listed for Baton Rouge, LA (role is remote from a mutually acceptable location)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior role leading high-voltage transmission line projects, including budgets, schedules, risk, and client relationships. Best for someone with 12+ years in power delivery/utility work and strong project management tool experience.
Program Coordinator – AIDS Healthcare Foundation
- Employer: AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF)
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Co-lead a wellness center team, overseeing daily operations, staff engagement, and patient experience for HIV testing and care. Ideal if you want a mission-driven leadership role focused on community health and client care.
Project Manager – Cajun Industries, LLC
- Employer: Cajun Industries, LLC
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run industrial or construction projects from planning through completion, handling bids, subcontractors, schedules, and reporting. You’ll split time between office work and plant or jobsite settings and need strong documentation and coordination skills.
Area Director – Fellowship of Christian Athletes
- Employer: Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA)
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead and grow FCA ministry in the area through staffing, fundraising, and board and donor development. This is a faith-based leadership role focused on discipleship with coaches and athletes and requires alignment with FCA’s Christian beliefs.
Route Service Manager – UniFirst
- Employer: UniFirst
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Manage a team of route reps and supervisors who service business customers, focusing on customer satisfaction, account growth, and renewals. No nights or weekends, plus 401(k) with match, profit sharing, health insurance, PTO, and discounts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on growth paths and related roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.