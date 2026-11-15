Baton Rouge has a nice mix of hands-on leadership and strategic management roles right now, from food service to engineering and ministry.

Below are several executive & management jobs you can scan quickly and click through if they fit your path.

Employer: Playa Bowls

Playa Bowls Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay with bonus program (exact amount not listed)

Lead a busy acai and superfood shop, running hiring, training, scheduling, budgets, and daily operations. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), and big in-store discounts in a fun, fast-paced setting.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Baton Rouge, LA (and other US locations)

Type: Full-time internship

Salary: $45,000–$65,000 (paid hourly based on hours worked)

Support project managers on large construction projects in transportation, schools, hospitals, and more while you finish a related bachelor’s degree. Good fit if you want a long-term career in construction management with a major engineering firm.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Listed for Baton Rouge, LA (role is remote from a mutually acceptable location)

Listed for (role is remote from a mutually acceptable location) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior role leading high-voltage transmission line projects, including budgets, schedules, risk, and client relationships. Best for someone with 12+ years in power delivery/utility work and strong project management tool experience.

Employer: AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF)

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Co-lead a wellness center team, overseeing daily operations, staff engagement, and patient experience for HIV testing and care. Ideal if you want a mission-driven leadership role focused on community health and client care.

Employer: Cajun Industries, LLC

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run industrial or construction projects from planning through completion, handling bids, subcontractors, schedules, and reporting. You’ll split time between office work and plant or jobsite settings and need strong documentation and coordination skills.

Employer: Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA)

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead and grow FCA ministry in the area through staffing, fundraising, and board and donor development. This is a faith-based leadership role focused on discipleship with coaches and athletes and requires alignment with FCA’s Christian beliefs.

Employer: UniFirst

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage a team of route reps and supervisors who service business customers, focusing on customer satisfaction, account growth, and renewals. No nights or weekends, plus 401(k) with match, profit sharing, health insurance, PTO, and discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on growth paths and related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.