Baton Rouge has some solid options right now if you like keeping things moving behind the scenes. These roles are all about organizing, tracking, and shipping the stuff that keeps local businesses running.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This trainee role lets you learn how to run daily transportation and warehouse operations—from fleet dispatch and routing to staffing and safety. Good fit if you understand logistics basics and want to grow into a leadership role while working with KPIs and process improvement.

Employer: Woman's Hospital

Location: Baton Rouge, LA (two onsite gift shop locations)

(two onsite gift shop locations) Type: Full-time, Days (Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM)

Pay: $16.00 – $21.53/hour, non-exempt

You’ll handle receiving, counting, labeling, and moving inventory between two hospital gift shops, plus help on the sales floor when needed. Great for someone with retail or stockroom experience who likes detailed work, staying organized, and being on their feet.

Employer: Safe Air Technology

Location: Baton Rouge, LA (in-person, manufacturing environment)

(in-person, manufacturing environment) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (benefits include 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays)

This role coordinates inbound and outbound freight for specialized HVAC equipment—scheduling carriers, tracking shipments, and keeping paperwork tight. Ideal if you have a couple of years in logistics or shipping/receiving and enjoy juggling multiple loads and deadlines.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the link anyway—similar roles often pop up with the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.