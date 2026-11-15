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🧑💼 Baton Rouge HR Jobs with Multiple Openings & $70K+ Options
Baton Rouge has some solid HR roles right now, from state agencies to private sector. Good mix of front-line HR support, employee relations, and recruiting.
Human Resources Analyst C / Human Resources Specialist – OCOS/HR
- Employer: Louisiana Department of Education (Office of Chief of Staff – HR)
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- Type: Full-time, Probational or Promotional
- Salary: $24.31/hr SER for Analyst; Specialist: $54,100 – $96,533/year (final offer based on experience)
Front-door HR role where you’re the first point of contact for staff and visitors. You’ll handle onboarding, data entry in state systems (payroll, benefits, retirement), calls, and general HR support Monday–Friday.
Human Resources Specialist – Employee Relations (LDH)
- Employer: Louisiana Department of Health – Division of Human Resources
- Location: East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
- Type: Full-time, Probationary or Promotional
- Salary: Special Entrance Rate: $26.01/hr ($2,080.80 biweekly)
Policy- and investigations-heavy HR role on the Employee Relations team. You’ll work on HR policies, discipline, grievances, EEOC matters, ADA accommodations, PES reviews, and workforce data for EEO/Affirmative Action.
Recruiter / Active Sourcer
- Employer: LA Fitness
- Location: Hybrid remote – Baton Rouge, LA 70801
- Type: Part-time, hybrid
- Salary: $62,700 – $73,600/year (listed range)
Hands-on recruiting role where you own full-cycle hiring and active sourcing. You’ll build pipelines via social media, cold outreach, and campus recruiting, and partner with hiring managers while working on a flexible schedule.
Retirement Benefits Analyst 1/2/3/4
- Employer: Louisiana State Employees’ Retirement System (LASERS)
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- Type: Full-time, Probational
- Salary:
- Analyst 1 SER: $40,164.80/year
- Analyst 2 SER: $43,243.20/year
- Analyst 3 SER: $49,192.00/year
Member-facing benefits role focused on retirement counseling and education. You’ll review service histories, prepare estimates, explain options, and guide HR/payroll liaisons through retirement rules and processes.
If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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