Baton Rouge has some solid HR roles right now, from state agencies to private sector. Good mix of front-line HR support, employee relations, and recruiting.

Employer: Louisiana Department of Education (Office of Chief of Staff – HR)

Louisiana Department of Education (Office of Chief of Staff – HR) Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time, Probational or Promotional

Full-time, Salary: $24.31/hr SER for Analyst; Specialist: $54,100 – $96,533/year (final offer based on experience)

Front-door HR role where you’re the first point of contact for staff and visitors. You’ll handle onboarding, data entry in state systems (payroll, benefits, retirement), calls, and general HR support Monday–Friday.

Employer: Louisiana Department of Health – Division of Human Resources

Location: East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Type: Full-time, Probationary or Promotional

Full-time, Salary: Special Entrance Rate: $26.01/hr ($2,080.80 biweekly)

Policy- and investigations-heavy HR role on the Employee Relations team. You’ll work on HR policies, discipline, grievances, EEOC matters, ADA accommodations, PES reviews, and workforce data for EEO/Affirmative Action.

Employer: LA Fitness

Location: Hybrid remote – Baton Rouge, LA 70801

Type: Part-time , hybrid

, hybrid Salary: $62,700 – $73,600/year (listed range)

Hands-on recruiting role where you own full-cycle hiring and active sourcing. You’ll build pipelines via social media, cold outreach, and campus recruiting, and partner with hiring managers while working on a flexible schedule.

Employer: Louisiana State Employees’ Retirement System (LASERS)

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time, Probational

Full-time, Salary: Analyst 1 SER: $40,164.80/year Analyst 2 SER: $43,243.20/year Analyst 3 SER: $49,192.00/year



Member-facing benefits role focused on retirement counseling and education. You’ll review service histories, prepare estimates, explain options, and guide HR/payroll liaisons through retirement rules and processes.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.