Baton Rouge has a nice mix of sales and marketing roles right now, from hands-on brand work to high-level strategy. Here are some of the strongest options hiring in our area.

Employer: Hannis T. Bourgeois, LLP

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the full marketing function for a well-known professional services firm. You’ll set long-term strategy, own the brand, manage a team, and partner closely with the COO and firm leadership.

Employer: Trane Technologies

Location: Baton Rouge, LA (Gulf Coast Area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $200,640 – $290,010 base, incentive eligible (no commission)

Run a commercial HVAC sales team, drive revenue and margins, and coach account managers and sales engineers. Strong fit if you know HVAC systems and like leading people and big, complex deals.

Employer: Louisiana Office of Tourism (posting via Grambling State University)

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time, probational or promotional

Salary: Based on qualifications and experience

Help promote Louisiana as a top vacation spot through trade shows, sales missions, and special events. Great for someone with tourism, marketing, or public relations experience who likes travel and event work.

Employer: Southland Steel Fabricators / WeStaff (Coca-Cola brand rep)

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $24.65 – $29.68 per hour

Do live product demos, event marketing, and customer engagement for Coca-Cola. Good match if you enjoy talking with people, working events, and blending sales with marketing.

Employer: Louisiana Office of Tourism (posting via Nunez Community College)

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time, career progression group (levels 1–3)

Salary: Based on qualifications and experience

Same core role as above, with a focus on domestic and international tourism sales, events, and partner outreach. Worth checking both postings in case one better matches your background.

Employer: Louisiana Office of Tourism (Capitol Annex Building)

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time, in-office (Mon–Fri, 8:30–5:00)

Salary: Not listed

Lead research, strategy, and special initiatives for the state’s tourism brand. Ideal if you have analytics or planning experience and want to shape long-term tourism marketing and performance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—Baton Rouge employers are hiring across levels right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.