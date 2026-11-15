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📣 Baton Rouge Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings
Baton Rouge has a nice mix of sales and marketing roles right now, from hands-on brand work to high-level strategy. Here are some of the strongest options hiring in our area.
Marketing Director
Employer: Hannis T. Bourgeois, LLP
Location: Baton Rouge, LA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead the full marketing function for a well-known professional services firm. You’ll set long-term strategy, own the brand, manage a team, and partner closely with the COO and firm leadership.
Systems Sales Manager
Employer: Trane Technologies
Location: Baton Rouge, LA (Gulf Coast Area)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $200,640 – $290,010 base, incentive eligible (no commission)
Run a commercial HVAC sales team, drive revenue and margins, and coach account managers and sales engineers. Strong fit if you know HVAC systems and like leading people and big, complex deals.
Tourism Marketing Representative 1–3
Employer: Louisiana Office of Tourism (posting via Grambling State University)
Location: Baton Rouge, LA
Type: Full-time, probational or promotional
Salary: Based on qualifications and experience
Help promote Louisiana as a top vacation spot through trade shows, sales missions, and special events. Great for someone with tourism, marketing, or public relations experience who likes travel and event work.
Coca-Cola Brand Representative (WeStaff)
Employer: Southland Steel Fabricators / WeStaff (Coca-Cola brand rep)
Location: Baton Rouge, LA
Type: Full-time, in-person
Pay: $24.65 – $29.68 per hour
Do live product demos, event marketing, and customer engagement for Coca-Cola. Good match if you enjoy talking with people, working events, and blending sales with marketing.
Tourism Marketing Representative 1–3
Employer: Louisiana Office of Tourism (posting via Nunez Community College)
Location: Baton Rouge, LA
Type: Full-time, career progression group (levels 1–3)
Salary: Based on qualifications and experience
Same core role as above, with a focus on domestic and international tourism sales, events, and partner outreach. Worth checking both postings in case one better matches your background.
Business Analytics Specialist
Employer: Louisiana Office of Tourism (Capitol Annex Building)
Location: Baton Rouge, LA
Type: Full-time, in-office (Mon–Fri, 8:30–5:00)
Salary: Not listed
Lead research, strategy, and special initiatives for the state’s tourism brand. Ideal if you have analytics or planning experience and want to shape long-term tourism marketing and performance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—Baton Rouge employers are hiring across levels right now.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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