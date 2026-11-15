Baton Rouge is busy right now for finance folks — from state government to private banking, there’s solid demand for experienced accountants and money pros.

Here are several standout roles worth a look:

Employer: EisnerAmper

EisnerAmper Location: Baton Rouge, LA (preferred; role is fully remote)

(preferred; role is fully remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: For MN/IL: $99,637–$129,456 (other locations vary by market)

For MN/IL: (other locations vary by market) Lead nonprofit clients’ accounting as an outsourced Accounting Manager/Controller, handling financial statements, budgets, KPIs, and board reporting. Great fit if you have 6+ years of accounting, nonprofit experience, and like remote work with a large, fast-growing firm.

Employer: IEM

Location: Baton Rouge, LA 70809 (hybrid: home + office 1–3 days/week)

(hybrid: home + office 1–3 days/week) Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000–$100,000 (plus benefits)

(plus benefits) Own big pieces of the month-end close and reporting process, from journal entries and reconciliations to internal financials and audit support. Ideal if you have 2–5 years of accounting, GAAP knowledge, and want a senior role with strong benefits and some work-from-home flexibility.

Employer: Joblet-AI (recruiting for a major bank)

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,000–$145,000 base plus bonus ( $170,000–$220,000+ OTE )

plus bonus ( ) Manage and grow relationships with high-net-worth clients, offering private banking, wealth planning, and custom credit solutions. Best for someone with 5+ years in private/wealth/commercial banking and strong credit and advisory skills.

(Duplicate listing also appears via Grambling State University; this is the same job at the Louisiana State Treasurer’s Office.)

Employer: Louisiana Department of Treasury

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: State classified position (probational or promotional)

State classified position (probational or promotional) Salary (Special Entrance Rate): Analyst 1: $24.75/hour (~ $1,980 biweekly ) Analyst 2: $26.48/hour (~ $2,118.40 biweekly ) Analyst 3: $29.79/hour (~ $2,383.20 biweekly )

Handle budget prep, fund management, reconciliations, reports, and property control for the State Treasury’s Fiscal Control Division. Good match if you have accounting/finance education or experience and want a stable government career path with clear progression.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — each posting has more detail on duties and qualifications, and many employers are flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.