Baton Rouge has several solid admin roles open right now, many with state benefits and clear paths to move up. If you like organized work, helping the public, and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Office of Juvenile Justice (State of Louisiana)

Office of Juvenile Justice (State of Louisiana) Location: Baton Rouge Regional Office , 660 N Foster Dr., Baton Rouge, LA

, 660 N Foster Dr., Baton Rouge, LA Type: Full-time, Probational

Salary: $13.77 – $23.59 hourly

Minimum experience: 2 years in administrative services (college can substitute)

You’ll keep a busy regional office running: phones, mail, scheduling, payroll/timekeeping, invoices, and supply management. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, can juggle tasks, and like being the go‑to person for staff and community partners.

Employer: Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services (DCFS)

Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services (DCFS) Location: East Baton Rouge Parish Child Welfare Office , Baton Rouge, LA

, Baton Rouge, LA Type: Probational, job appointment, detail, or promotion

Probational, job appointment, detail, or promotion Salary: $18.55 hourly (Special Entrance Rate, AS-612)

Minimum experience: 3 years in administrative services (college can substitute)

This is a lead role supervising a clerical unit and handling office operations for Child Welfare across the region—phones, utilities, vehicles, supplies, and systems. Great if you already have admin experience and want to step into supervision and team leadership.

Employer: Louisiana Department of Health – Medicaid (BHSF)

Location: Medical Vendor Administration / Eligibility Field Operations , East Baton Rouge Parish

, East Baton Rouge Parish Type: Probational, job appointment (up to 48 months), promotional, or detail

Probational, job appointment (up to 48 months), promotional, or detail Salary: Not listed

Not listed Minimum experience: 3 years in administrative services (college can substitute)

You’ll process mail and electronic documents for Medicaid members—sorting, scanning, routing, and sending out letters—while keeping records accurate and confidential. Good for someone who likes structured, detail-heavy work that directly supports healthcare access.

Employer: Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services (DCFS)

Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services (DCFS) Location: East Baton Rouge Parish Child Welfare Office , Baton Rouge, LA

, Baton Rouge, LA Type: Probational or job appointment (up to 48 months), with career progression

Probational or job appointment (up to 48 months), with career progression Salary (Special Entrance Rate): AC 1: $11.55 hourly (AS-605) AC 2: $13.24 hourly (AS-607) AC 3: $15.15 hourly (AS-609)

Minimum experience: No experience required (entry level)

Entry-level friendly role supporting Child Protection, Family Services, Foster Care, and Adoption programs—phones, visitors, scheduling foster parent trainings, and general clerical work. Nice option if you’re organized, people-focused, and want a clear ladder to move up from AC1 to AC3.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—state jobs often have room to grow once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.