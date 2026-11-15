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🍽️ Baton Rouge Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings
Baton Rouge restaurants are gearing up for busy seasons, and a lot of spots are hiring right now—from entry-level crew to kitchen leaders.
Here are some solid local options you can scan and apply to fast:
General Manager – Five Guys
- Employer: Five Guys
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (quarterly bonus plan + benefits after 90 days)
Lead a busy burger shop with real daytime hours (11am–10pm, no drive-thru) and a focus on fresh food and strong team culture. Includes PTO, medical/dental/vision, and a quarterly bonus tied to food safety, finances, and customer experience.
Front Desk Agent / Guest Service Representative
- Employer: Schulte Hospitality Group
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $17.50/hour
Hotel front desk role greeting guests, checking them in, and handling payments while keeping the lobby running smoothly. Comes with Daily Pay, health insurance options, PTO, 401(k) with match, telemedicine, and more.
Banquet Server (LA Light Server)
- Employer: Schulte Hospitality Group
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $16/hour
Serve events and banquets—taking orders, refreshing drinks, and keeping buffets stocked and presentable. Good fit if you want flexible hours plus access to benefits like Daily Pay, PTO (if eligible), and employee discounts.
Customer Service Associate – Morning Shift
- Employer: Raising Cane’s
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- Type: Hourly crew
- Starting Pay: $11.00/hour
Drive-thru and dining room role taking orders, running food, and keeping the restaurant clean in a fast-paced, upbeat setting. Entry-level with paid training, weekly pay, flexible scheduling, PTO (if eligible), 401(k) with match, and wellness perks.
Restaurant Crewmember – Weekday Morning
- Employer: Raising Cane’s
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- Type: Hourly crew
- Starting Pay: $11.00/hour
General crew role where you’ll do a bit of everything—cashier, food prep, cleaning, and drive-thru—mainly on weekday mornings. No experience needed, with paid training, weekly pay, and the chance to earn up to $1.50/hour more in your first year.
Asociado de Atención al Cliente – Turno de mañana
- Employer: Raising Cane’s
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- Type: Crew por horas
- Salario inicial: $11.00/hora
Puesto de servicio al cliente en español para turnos de mañana: tomar pedidos, entregar comida, limpiar el comedor y apoyar al equipo. Incluye capacitación pagada, horarios flexibles, tiempo libre pagado (si cumple requisitos), 401(k) con igualación y varios seguros.
Head Chef and Kitchen Manager – New Sushi Restaurant
- Employer: Not listed (new high-end sushi restaurant)
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $45,000 – $55,000/year (negotiable)
Lead the kitchen for a new high-end sushi spot opening in January—overseeing menu planning, food costs, and daily operations. Ideal for someone with strong kitchen management and fine dining experience who wants to build a team from the ground up.
Line Cook – New Japanese Restaurant
- Employer: Not listed (new Japanese restaurant)
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA 70810
- Type: 30–40 hours/week, in person
- Pay: $14.00 – $18.00/hour
Cook hot dishes, follow recipes, and keep your station clean at a new Japanese restaurant opening soon. Offers flexible schedule, paid training, employee discount, and welcomes applicants with a criminal record.
Line Cook / Prep Cook
- Employer: Chow Yum
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA 70808
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $14.00 – $15.00/hour
Hands-on kitchen role in a casual restaurant and bar, handling prep, cooking, and dish duties in a lively, team-focused space. Includes flexible hours, paid training, and an employee discount.
Bartender
- Employer: Saltgrass Steakhouse (Landry’s)
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- Type: Hourly
- Pay: $3.25 – $6.00/hour (plus tips)
Mix drinks, chat with guests, and keep the bar running smoothly at a busy steakhouse. Comes with training programs, employee discounts across Landry’s brands, flexible schedules, PTO/sick leave (location-based), and growth opportunities.
Front of House Crew Member (Part-Time)
- Employer: Atomic Burger
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- Type: Part-time (15–30 hours/week)
- Pay: From $11.00/hour
Greet guests, take orders, and keep the dining room and drink station tidy at a fast-casual burger spot. Good for students or anyone wanting part-time work with an employee discount, flexible schedule, and paid training.
If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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