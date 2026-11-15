Baton Rouge restaurants are gearing up for busy seasons, and a lot of spots are hiring right now—from entry-level crew to kitchen leaders.

Here are some solid local options you can scan and apply to fast:

Employer: Five Guys

Five Guys Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (quarterly bonus plan + benefits after 90 days)

Lead a busy burger shop with real daytime hours (11am–10pm, no drive-thru) and a focus on fresh food and strong team culture. Includes PTO, medical/dental/vision, and a quarterly bonus tied to food safety, finances, and customer experience.

Employer: Schulte Hospitality Group

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.50/hour

Hotel front desk role greeting guests, checking them in, and handling payments while keeping the lobby running smoothly. Comes with Daily Pay, health insurance options, PTO, 401(k) with match, telemedicine, and more.

Employer: Schulte Hospitality Group

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Part-time

Salary: $16/hour

Serve events and banquets—taking orders, refreshing drinks, and keeping buffets stocked and presentable. Good fit if you want flexible hours plus access to benefits like Daily Pay, PTO (if eligible), and employee discounts.

Employer: Raising Cane’s

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Hourly crew

Hourly crew Starting Pay: $11.00/hour

Drive-thru and dining room role taking orders, running food, and keeping the restaurant clean in a fast-paced, upbeat setting. Entry-level with paid training, weekly pay, flexible scheduling, PTO (if eligible), 401(k) with match, and wellness perks.

Employer: Raising Cane’s

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Hourly crew

Hourly crew Starting Pay: $11.00/hour

General crew role where you’ll do a bit of everything—cashier, food prep, cleaning, and drive-thru—mainly on weekday mornings. No experience needed, with paid training, weekly pay, and the chance to earn up to $1.50/hour more in your first year.

Employer: Raising Cane’s

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Crew por horas

Crew por horas Salario inicial: $11.00/hora

Puesto de servicio al cliente en español para turnos de mañana: tomar pedidos, entregar comida, limpiar el comedor y apoyar al equipo. Incluye capacitación pagada, horarios flexibles, tiempo libre pagado (si cumple requisitos), 401(k) con igualación y varios seguros.

Employer: Not listed (new high-end sushi restaurant)

Not listed (new high-end sushi restaurant) Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,000 – $55,000/year (negotiable)

Lead the kitchen for a new high-end sushi spot opening in January—overseeing menu planning, food costs, and daily operations. Ideal for someone with strong kitchen management and fine dining experience who wants to build a team from the ground up.

Employer: Not listed (new Japanese restaurant)

Not listed (new Japanese restaurant) Location: Baton Rouge, LA 70810

Type: 30–40 hours/week, in person

30–40 hours/week, in person Pay: $14.00 – $18.00/hour

Cook hot dishes, follow recipes, and keep your station clean at a new Japanese restaurant opening soon. Offers flexible schedule, paid training, employee discount, and welcomes applicants with a criminal record.

Employer: Chow Yum

Location: Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $14.00 – $15.00/hour

Hands-on kitchen role in a casual restaurant and bar, handling prep, cooking, and dish duties in a lively, team-focused space. Includes flexible hours, paid training, and an employee discount.

Employer: Saltgrass Steakhouse (Landry’s)

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Hourly

Hourly Pay: $3.25 – $6.00/hour (plus tips)

Mix drinks, chat with guests, and keep the bar running smoothly at a busy steakhouse. Comes with training programs, employee discounts across Landry’s brands, flexible schedules, PTO/sick leave (location-based), and growth opportunities.

Employer: Atomic Burger

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Part-time (15–30 hours/week)

(15–30 hours/week) Pay: From $11.00/hour

Greet guests, take orders, and keep the dining room and drink station tidy at a fast-casual burger spot. Good for students or anyone wanting part-time work with an employee discount, flexible schedule, and paid training.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.